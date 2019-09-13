Bundesliga 2019/20: Borussia Dortmund predicted line-up vs Bayer Leverkusen, injury news, suspensions list and more

Paco Alcacer has four Bundesliga goals to his name thus far this season.

After a two-week break due to international fixtures, Borussia Dortmund resume their Bundesliga schedule with a high-voltage clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, September 14.

Before the start of the international break, newly-promoted Union Berlin inflicted a shocking 3-1 defeat on Dortmund. The loss pushed Lucien Favre's men outside Bundesliga's top-four. Die Borussen will try to regain the momentum required to drive for a title challenge this season with a win against Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Peter Bosz's Leverkusen side, who have lofty ambitions themselves, will make it hard for Dortmund to dominate at Signal Iduna Park. All in all, this contest will be a fantastic spectacle for neutral football fans across the globe.

Team news

While playing in Dortmund colours on Saturday, Julian Brandt could hurt his former club.

Lucien Favre has a few selection headaches ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's visit to Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Defenders Nico Schulz and Manuel Akanji were withdrawn from Germany and Switzerland squads respectively due to injuries during the international fixtures.. Both of them are said to be suffering from ankle injuries of different magnitudes.

Amid a defensive thin out, Belgian attacker Thorgan Hazard is out for several weeks after suffering a rib injury. Former Leverkusen player Julian Brandt is set to fill his spot in Dortmund's attack.

In the absence of Schulz, Achraf Hakimi is set to retain his starting spot at left-back. French youngster Dan-Axel Zagadou might be called upon by Favre to partner Mats Hummels in central defence.

With just three games into the season, no Dortmund players have an accumulation of bookings to be suspended for Leverkusen clash.

Swiss goalkeeper Roman Burki will start between the sticks for Dortmund. It is yet to be known whether club captain Axel Witsel has recovered from a thigh injury.

Suspensions: None

Injuries: Nico Schulz (tarsal ligament rupture), Manuel Akanji (ankle), Thorgan Hazard (rib)

Predicted Line-up

For the clash against Bayer Leverkusen, Lucien Favre will stick to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation with Dan-Axel Zagadou in place of injured Manuel Akanji. There's a high chance of Witsel missing this fixture. Thomas Delaney is expected to play in a midfield anchor's role.

Borussia Dortmund(4-2-3-1): Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou, Hakimi; Weigl, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Alcacer;

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen- Borussia Dortmund's predicted XI.