Bundesliga 2019/20: Borussia Dortmund travel to Eintracht Frankfurt looking to keep pace with league-leaders RB Leipzig

Paco Alcácer will be looking to maintain his fine start to the new season

Borussia Dortmund, who lie four points adrift of the league leaders RB Leipzig, announced their title credentials with a thumping 5-1 home win over Augsburg and a come-from-behind 3-1 win at FC Köln.

Following a surprise 1-3 upset at newly promoted Union Berlin which ended their 100% start to the season, BVB bounced back in style with a 4-0 win at home to Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

On matchday 5, last season's runners-up travel to Eintracht Frankfurt, who are coming off a 0-3 defeat at home to Arsenal in their Europa League opener in midweek.

This will be the 100th Bundesliga meeting between Dortmund and Frankfurt. In the 99 previous meetings between the two sides, Dortmund have won 44 games and lost 30. Dortmund, who won the first fixture between these two clubs by a 3-0 margin at home in 1963-64, are winless in their last five visits to the Commerzbank-Arena since a 2-1 victory in the 2013-14 season.

On the other hand, Frankfurt haven't tasted success against Lucien Favre's side since 2016, when they secured a narrow 2-1 home win. Last season, Dortmund managed a 1-1 draw away but won the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Signal Iduna Park.

Jadon Sancho has already provided four assists in this Bundesliga campaign

Led by Paco Alcácer (5 goals), Dortmund boast of six different scorers in the Bundesliga this season and have already netted 13 times in just four games. Continuing his run of 14 assists (league-best) from last season, young Englishman Jadon Sancho, with two goals in four games, leads the Bundesliga with four assists this time around.

Dortmund will be without Nico Schulz and Mateu Morey for their trip Frankfurt, while Lukasz Piszczek is a doubtful starter.