Bundesliga 2019-20, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Ishu Roy FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 19 // 13 Sep 2019, 00:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Borussia Dortmund get back to winning ways when they take on Leverkusen?

Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action with the hopes of resuming normal service as they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Just one point separates these two sides in the league, after Dortmund lost all three points last time out against Union Berlin. However, Lucien Favre's side will be high on confidence fully aware of the fact that they have beaten Leverkusen in each of their last three meetings.

As far as the visitors are concerned, they will be looking to get back to winning ways as well following their draw against Hoffenheim. However, they'll be up against a deadly duo in the form of Paco Alcacer, who has netted in each of his last five competitive games, and Jadon Sancho, who has 10 assists this calendar year in the league.

🎙️Favre/Zorc pregame presser ahead of #BVBB04:



"We know Leverkusen well. Last season we played two very fast matches and they're a strong side."-Favre



"Leverkusen are a very strong team and have the highest possession in the Bundesliga."-Zorc pic.twitter.com/uebf8dGwDj — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 12, 2019

Ahead of what is expected to be an exhilarating contest between two exciting teams, we bring you everything you need to know about this game.

Kick-off Information

Date: 14 September 2019

Time: 15:30 (local time), 19:00 (IST)

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Where to watch: Live stream on Hotstar

Advertisement

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Borussia Dortmund: W-L-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen: D-W-W-W-W

Head-to-head

Borussia Dortmund wins: 14

Bayer Leverkusen wins: 8

Draws: 7

Key Player to Watch Out For

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Who else but this man? Jadon Sancho is simply the cream of the crop at Dortmund at the moment. With two goals and three assists in the three games he's played thus far, the Englishman is on fire.

For a winger to maintain a pass success rate of 88% is remarkable, and Sancho seems to have everything in his locker that could make him a 20-goal sensation over the course of the season.

What a moment ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/CJnsoXnn6i — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 12, 2019

Moreover, he'll enter this contest brimming with confidence after his brace for England in the dramatic 5-3 victory over Kosovo.

He has linked up beautifully with Marco Reus this season, and with Dortmund expected to stick to their fearless, fast-paced brand of football in home conditions, expect the same to transpire.

Betting Information

Borussia Dortmund win: 1.75

Draw: 4.00

Bayer Leverkusen win: 4.20

Jadon Sancho to find the back of the net: 2.30

Bookmaker: bet365