Bundesliga 2019/20: Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Monchengladbach - Dortmund Predicted XI, Team News and More

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 9 // 19 Oct 2019, 02:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund's league campaign so far has been strange to say the least. The Black and Yellows have only lost once but drawn their last three league games, a run which has seen them slip to ninth place.

Borussia Monchengladbach on the other hand, have stormed out of the blocks this season and jumped to the top of the Bundesliga standings with a 5-1 victory against Augsburg last time around.

Lucien Favre's side will look to return to winning ways to get their title challenge back on track and with bragging rights at stake, Dortmund could not have asked for a bigger incentive.

Marco Rose's side have been the surprise package of the Bundesliga this season along with Freiburg and the table-toppers will look to derails their rivals' title challenge further with a statement victory.

Key Match Facts

Our last five matches against Gladbach ⏪



WWWWW



⚽️ Goals Scored: 14

🥅 Goals Conceded: 4 pic.twitter.com/mnka1dEk7Z — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 18, 2019

Borussia Dortmund have won their last eight meetings between the two sides.

Lucien Favre's side have drawn three games on the trot after being ahead on each occasion.

Team News

Nico Schulz faces a race against time to prove his fitness for the game, as the German full-back continues to battle a thigh problem.

Lukasz Piszczek and Paco Alcacer have also been ruled out, with Mario Gotze and Raphael Guerreiro set to deputize for the injured pair.

Advertisement

Achraf Hakimi and Raphael Guerreiro will start either side of Mats Hummels and Manuel Akanji, with the trusted pair of Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel stationed in front of the defence.

Thorgan Hazard could start on the left flank in place of Julian Brandt, who was chosen to represent the German national team during the international break.

With goalscoring sensation Alcacer missing, Gotze is expected to be deployed as the false-nine and Germany's World Cup-winning hero will look to make an impact on the game.

Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI: Roman Burki, Achraf Hakimi, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Thomas Delaney, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Mario Gotze