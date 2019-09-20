Bundesliga 2019/20, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: Match Preview, Betting Information, Where to Watch, Match Prediction, and more

Lucien Favre will be quietly confident going into this game

Match Preview

Borussia Dortmund travel to the Commerzbank Arena on Sunday to face an Eintracht Frankfurt side who are unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga this season.

The Eagles are currently 9th in the table, having 2 and lost 2 of their 4 games in the league, with both their victories coming at home. However, Frankfurt enter this game on the back of successive defeats across competitions. Last weekend, the Eagles lost 1-2 away at Augsburg, following which they were beaten 3-0 at home by Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday.

Dortmund, meanwhile, currently sit 2nd in the Bundesliga table, 1 point behind league leaders RB Leipzig. Dortmund have won 3 of their 4 games in the league so far, with their solitary loss coming at the hands of Union Berlin at the end of August.

Lucien Favre’s side come into this game on the back of a 4-0 rout of Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, while their midweek Champions League tie against Barcelona ended in a 0-0 draw.

On that note, here's a look at all the information you need to know ahead of the game.

Kick-off Information

Date: 22nd September 2019

Time: 6.00 pm CEST, 5.00 pm BST, 12:00 pm ET, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Commerzbank Arena

Where to Watch: FOX (US), Star Sports (India)

Live stream: Hotstar

Form Guide (Last 5 games in all competitions):

Borussia Dortmund: D-W-W-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt: L-L-W-W-W

Head to Head

The Black and Yellows have the edge in recent meetings between the two sides. Borussia Dortmund have won 5 of their last 10 meetings against Frankfurt, while 2 games have ended in draws. Last season, Dortmund won 3-1 at home and drew 1-1 away.

Key Player to Watch Out for

Jadon Sancho has been on fire this season

Jadon Sancho will pull the strings for Borussia Dortmund once again. The Englishman started the season with a bang, racking up 2 goals and 5 assists so far from the first 4 games. He will be looking to add to his tally when he takes on Frankfurt and the hosts could have a tough time stopping him in his tracks.

Match Prediction

The Eagles’s 100% home record in the Bundesliga is expected to come to an end on Sunday, as they are unlikely to be able to withstand Dortmund's firepower.

Predicted Score: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Betting Information

Borussia Dortmund win – 1.75

Draw – 4.0

Eintracht Frankfurt win – 4.33

(Odds courtesy Bet365).