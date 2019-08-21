Bundesliga 2019/20: Jadon Sancho set to sign new deal with Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is set to pen a new deal with Dortmund

What's the story?

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly agreed on a new deal with the Bundesliga giants. According to the BBC, the club has offered the teenage sensation a contract that would see him pocket £190,000-per-week, including bonuses.

In case you didn't know...

One of the hottest prospects in world football at the moment, Sancho has been sensational for Borussia Dortmund since joining from Manchester City in the summer transfer window of 2017.

The Englishman has played 58 games for the Dortmund-based club thus far, scoring 16 goals in the process. He assisted the most number of goals in the German top division last campaign and was also included in the Bundesliga Team of the Season 2018-19 for his exploits.

His wonderful displays for BVB also caught the attention of England national team's manager Gareth Southgate, who handed him a maiden cap against Croatia in October 2018. He has represented his nation six times so far.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Sancho has agreed on a new lucrative contract with Borussia Dortmund, which could see his salary rise up to £190,000-a-week including bonuses. The forward was believed to be earning £75,000-a-week in his previous contract, which was set to run until 2022.

Dortmund were keen to lock their talisman down with a new contract due to reported interest from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris St. Germain this summer.

The 19-year-old is up and running this season, having already scored in his side's opening league fixture against FC Augsburg last week - a game that finished 5-1 in Dortmund's favor.

What's next?

Sancho and Borussia Dortmund are set to lock horns with FC Koln at the RheinEnergieStadion on August 24. They'll be aiming to continue from where they left off last week and gain early momentum in what is expected to be another fascinating Bundesliga title race.