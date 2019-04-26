Bundesliga| Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Match prediction, Who will win the match?

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 // 26 Apr 2019, 21:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: The Ruhr derby takes centre stage

Gelsenkirchen based FC Schalke 04 are travelling to Borussia Dortmund this Saturday to contest the 154th Revierderby showdown. The two clubs are in totally opposite states in the Bundesliga right now. O one end, Dortmund are trying to win the title, Schalke, on the other hand, are in a battle to survive relegation.

Borussia Dortmund are second in the Bundesliga table with just a point behind Bayern Munich while Schalke are 1 place above relegation playoffs, 6 points above 16th placed Stuttgart with 3 matches to go.

Schalke sacked manager Domenico Tedesco last month and former boss Huub Stevens was appointed as an interim manager till the end of the season. Stevens has not been able to turn things around so far with just 1 win and 1 draw in the 6 matches he’s been in charge.

How will the sides set up?

Dortmund are expected to field their best-attacking setup as they will try to capitalise on Schalke's defensive woes. A typical Lucien Favre 4-2-3-1 lineup with Marco Reus and Mario Gotze leading the attack are expected to start. Jadon Sancho will definitely start alongside the midfield duo of Miguel Delaney and Axel Witsel. Injuries to Wolf, Hakimi and Piszczek means Favre will have to use a makeshift right back in this match.

Huub Stevens will go for a pretty defensive lineup which will look like a 3-4-1-2 in attack and 5-2-1-2 while defending. Nastasic, Sane and Stambouli are expected to start in defence to cope up with the effervescence Dortmund attack. Mascarell and Mckennie should be starting midfield duo. Caligiuri will operate on the wings with Burgstaller and Embolo as the strikers.

Verdict

The match is obviously a matter of prestige for both the clubs. Dortmund are gunning for the title and they are expected to go out all guns blazing using the home support and The Yellow Wall as a big support system. Schalke, on the other hand, are on the backfoot right now and the morale in the team is pretty low which does not help the matters much.

Dortmund should be cruising to a victory in this fixture. An unlikely win for Schalke will give The Miners multiple reasons to cheer for as not only it would guarantee them safety from relegation but also it will give them the bragging rights in the town till the next derby comes along.

The game will be decided by how much clinical either sides are in front of the goal. Dortmund are expected to get the majority of the chances while Schalke are expected to absorb all the pressure.

Predicted Score: Borussia Dortmund 3-0 FC Schalke 04