Bundesliga News: Frankfurt skipper David Abraham banned for seven weeks for barging Freiburg coach

Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham has been banned for seven weeks and fined £21,410 for barging SC Freiburg boss Christian Streich to the ground during their 1-0 loss to Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The game saw Abraham receiving the marching orders for knocking down Streich with his shoulder while trying to gather the ball which had gone out of play.

The incident led to a touchline brawl between substitutes and staff of the two teams after which Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, who was subbed off in the 57th minute, was sent off after he appeared to shove Abraham in the throat.

As punishment for the incident, the German Football Association (DFB) has meted out a ban on Abraham, preventing him from playing for Frankfurt until December 29th, a decision that will see the defender miss out six of the club's upcoming games. The ban, however, does not apply for the Europa League.

The 33-year-old has also been handed a £21,410 fine for what the DFB has branded as "violent conduct towards an opponent".

ℹ Eintracht to appeal David Abraham’s seven-week ban#SGEhttps://t.co/DwB75JKIyK — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) November 13, 2019

Freiburg midfielder Grifo has also been given a three-match ban for his involvement in the incident.

Frankfurt have announced their intention to appeal against the decision and believe an appearance in front of the disciplinary tribunal would allow Abraham to explain his version of the incident.