Bundesliga news: German star to end his career at Dortmund

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 82 // 03 Apr 2019, 22:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marco Reus has become a major part of Borussia Dortmund

What is the story?

According to German outlet Sport Bild, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has claimed that their star player Marco Reus will remain at the club until the end of his career.

In case you didn't know

Marco Reus signed for Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012. Since then the relationship between Reus and the club authorities has extended to a new level. BVB have become a family for Reus.

This season, Reus, who can operate in either wing, has played 22 matches in the Bundesliga, netting 15 times and providing six assists.

Dortmund are currently atop the Bundesliga table with 63 points from 27 matches, with defending champions Bayern Munich occupying the second spot. The Bavarians are just two points BVB. Now, if Borussia Dortmund want to seize the championship, they need to be more consistent with their performances in the business end of the campaign. And it is Reus who should take extra responsibilities, with him being an experienced campaigner.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Sports Bild, Dortmund's sporting director Zorc said,

"Marco has matured as a human being. He takes on more responsibility than before, on and off the pitch."

He also added,

"He is respected by all."

Zorc went on to add how important Reus is for the club by saying,

Advertisement

Marco is also an identification figure and deeply rooted in Dortmund. I can not imagine that he will play for another club.

What is next?

Dortmund will face Bayern Munich in their next Bundesliga fixture on Saturday. A victory could make the way easier for Dortmund in the road to win the championship as the points difference between the two title contenders will increase to 5 then.

Advertisement