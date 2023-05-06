Bundesliga side in talks with Manchester United star over possible transfer this summer - Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly in discussions with Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho over a potential return to the Bundesliga this summer, according to CaughtOffside. The club's sports director Sebastian Kehl is said to be in regular contact with Sancho's representatives, fuelling speculation of a possible transfer.

Sancho, who signed for United in a deal worth €85 million in 2021, enjoyed a highly successful four-year stint at Signal Iduna Park before his move to Old Trafford. However, the England international has struggled to make an impact during his two seasons with the Red Devils.

Manager Erik ten Hag has cited "physical and mental problems" as the reason for the player's absence from first-team action. This led to him missing several Premier League games, as well as matches in United's Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Carabao Cup campaigns. Sancho was also left out of the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite making 34 appearances this season, with six starts in the Premier League, Sancho has only scored six goals. As a result, he may be seeking a return to the Bundesliga, with reports claiming that the player may be interested in a loan switch to Dortmund.

However, CaughtOffside has noted that Sancho's high salary may pose an issue for Dortmund, who may not be willing to pay such a high wage to a player. It remains to be seen whether the Manchester United winger will make a return to the Bundesliga. Discussions between Dortmund and the player's representatives suggest that the possibility cannot be ruled out.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho may need time to settle into Premier League - Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer has suggested that his Manchester United teammate Jadon Sancho may need more time to settle into the Premier League.

Sancho has struggled to replicate his impressive form from his time at Borussia Dortmund following his mega-money move to Old Trafford. However, Sabitzer believes that Sancho has the quality to succeed in England, and that the added pressure may have unconsciously affected his performances.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland (via TribalFootball), the Manchester United on-loan midfielder revealed:

"Jadon Sancho was an exceptional player in the Bundesliga. He had stats that were extraordinary. He unconsciously put pressure on himself. When you join the Premier League, specifically to Man Utd for 80, 90 million, there's a lot of spotlight.

"The pressure is different than when you play for Dortmund. The league here is even more intense. Maybe he's the type of player that takes a little longer to settle into the league and deal with public pressure."

