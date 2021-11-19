Bundesliga star chooses Barcelona over Real Madrid - Reports

Barcelona and Real Madrid are no strangers when it comes to battling each other for some of the brightest talents in the transfer market. As it stands, it looks like the Catalan giants are set to get one over their bitter rivals in their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria.

According to reports, the defensive midfielder prefers to join Barcelona over Real Madrid and other suitors when he eventually parts ways with the Bundesliga outfit.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Denis Zakaria (24), whose contract expires next summer. [sport] Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Denis Zakaria (24), whose contract expires next summer. [sport] https://t.co/F3n9fEUqgG

It comes as a huge blow to Los Blancos, who have been keeping tabs on the Swiss international since last summer's transfer window. The Spanish giants are in the search for a decent option to sign as a replacement for Casemiro and were deeply interested in the Borussia Monchengladbach star.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are also said to be looking towards the future as they plan to return the team to where it really belongs. With Sergio Busquets turning 33 recently, the Blaugrana are aware they need to sign a long-term replacement for their aging star.

Denis Zakaria joined Borussia Monchengladbach from Swiss outfit Young Boys ahead of the 2017-18 campaign on a deal worth €12 million. So far, the defensive midfielder has made 138 appearances for the Bundesliga side across all competitions, recording 11 goals and eight assists to his name.

As solid and complete midfielder as you can get. 🕵️ Denis #Zakaria ('96) 🇨🇭 in a key match against #Italy 🎮 35 accurate passes (95%)⚔️ 3/5 duels won☎️ 3 interceptions🗑️ 1 clearance🛡️ 1 blocked shot💧 5 possessions lostAs solid and complete midfielder as you can get. 🕵️ Denis #Zakaria ('96) 🇨🇭 in a key match against #Italy:🎮 35 accurate passes (95%)⚔️ 3/5 duels won☎️ 3 interceptions🗑️ 1 clearance🛡️ 1 blocked shot💧 5 possessions lostAs solid and complete midfielder as you can get. 🕵️ https://t.co/a7gcpPgJtr

Denis Zakaria has also had a decent spell with Switzerland. He's earned 40 caps with the national team so far, contributing three goals. It remains to be seen what the next step will be in his career.

How much could Denis Zakaria cost Barcelona?

Denis Zakaria definitely won't cost Barcelona a fortune. The defensive midfielder currently has a market value of just €27 million, as per Transfermarkt. That figure could be slashed in negotiations considering the player's situation at Borussia Park at the moment.

Zakaria is already in the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga giants, meaning he'll become a free agent at the end of the season. That presents Barcelona with two fine options: to either sign him on a cut-price deal in January or wait until the end of the term and sign him for free.

Edited by Diptanil Roy