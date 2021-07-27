Bundesliga star comments on interest from Liverpool and Manchester United - Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner over the last few weeks. The player has finally come out to address the speculation.

In a recent interview, the Austrian was asked what he thinks about the reported interest from the Premier League heavyweights but he remained coy. Baumgartner said:

“It is, of course, better if there are positive rumors instead of negative ones. But I feel very comfortable here and can develop well here. In football, you can never say 1000 percent of what happens within a few months – but I am very happy here and see a great opportunity here to develop myself and the team."

He added:

“Last year, I slipped into a role that I really like and that I can use to develop personally. I want to hold on to that and want to keep pushing the gas with the team so that we can play a good season and attack again at the top.”

Liverpool and Man Utd are interested in Hoffenheim's Christoph Baumgartner, according to kicker. #LFC #MUFC #TSG — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 28, 2021

With the player refusing to rule out a move to either side in the future, there's likely to be a lot of rumors doing the rounds in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are interested in signing Christoph Baumgartner from Hoffenheim as they search for a Wijnaldum replacement. [Kicker] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 18, 2021

Liverpool were the first side to keep tabs on Baumgartner. The Reds are still looking to fill the void left behind by Georgino Wijnaldum, who moved to Paris Saint Germain earlier this summer.

Manchester United, on the other hand, consider the midfielder as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba should the Frenchman decide to quit Old Trafford this summer.

Will we see Christoph Baumgartner in the Premier League next season?

Liverpool Manchester United, who will win the race for Baumgartner?

It promises to be a hot battle between the two Premier League heavyweights as they fight for the player's signature this summer. It wouldn't be a surprise if Liverpool move ahead of Manchester United to snap up the midfielder.

For the Reds, this is a necessary transfer considering they have a hole to fill in their midfield after parting ways with Wijnaldum recently. The Merseysiders were the first to be linked with Baumgartner before Manchester United joined the race.

It is claimed that Jurgen Klopp is determined to lure the midfielder to Anfield as he considers him a good fit for his system. It remains to be seen if Liverpool will eventually seal the transfer this summer.

