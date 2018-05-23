Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Bundesliga transfer news: Augsburg and Bayer Leverkusen confirm new signings on free transfer, and more, 23rd May 2018

    As many as three transfers have been confirmed today!

    Amit Mishra
    ANALYST
    Feature 23 May 2018, 20:01 IST
    433

    *****
    *****

    If yesterday was a slow day in terms of Bundesliga transfers, today is the exact opposite. With the World Cup coming up, some of the clubs have been busy securing moves for players who they think will play a big role next season.

    As many as three transfers have already been confirmed. And no, Bayern Munich don’t feature this time.

    Augsburg sign Julian Schieber

    The Bavarians finished in mid-table and the lack of goals was perhaps one of the reasons why. With just 43 goals in the league this past season – 25 of those coming from Michael Gregoritsch and Alfred Finnbogason – the need to add more quality up front was imperative. They’ve gone ahead and signed Julian Schieber on a free transfer.

    I was talking about goals and it’s kind of hard to imagine how many Schieber will get considering he had a season to forget at Hertha Berlin. Beset with injury problems, he managed just 3 league appearances.

    The season before, he managed 3 goals in 18 games, not exactly awe-inspiring. Nevertheless, he still has a few good years left in him and the Augsburg fans will hope he can have a much better spell at Bavaria. 

    Bayer Leverkusen confirm the signature of Lukas Hradecky

    Bayern Muenchen v Eintracht Frankfurt - DFB Cup Final
    Hradecky has signed for Bayer Leverkusen

    They might have Bernd Leno at the club, but Lukas Hradecky’s arrival will allay fears of losing the German international. Leverkusen have always had good ‘keepers and the Finnish number one certainly is a good custodian judging by what he’s achieved with Eintracht Frankfurt in the last few years.

    The transfer fee? Another free transfer. It’s mind-boggling just how many players move for absolutely no fee in the Bundesliga, isn’t it? Leverkusen have given the 28-year old a 5-year contract that’ll keep him at the club until 2023.

    It was a pretty smart move from the club considering Leno still has a couple of years left on his contract and could go for decent money if the bigwigs are interested. Hradecky played a key role in Frankfurt’s DFB Pokal win as they beat the top two sides in the Bundesliga, Schalke in the semis and then Bayern in the final.

    Balogun joins Brighton on a free transfer

    Yeah, not a good reading if you’re a Bundesliga fan. Quite a few players leaving the club on free transfers.

    Mainz 05 defender Leon Balogun had a 3-year spell at the Carnival Club and at 29, he still has time to make an impact in the Premier League. The Nigerian international has signed a 2-year deal with the Seagulls.

    Chris Hughton’s side did a good job to stay in the top-flight and players with the experience of Balogun will help them progress further next season. Balogun made 14 appearances in the recently concluded league season and is a ball playing centre-back.

    Bundesliga 2017-18 Bayer Leverkusen Football FC Augsburg Football Julian Schieber Bernd Leno Football Transfer News Bundesliga Transfer News
