Bundesliga transfer news: Dortmund bag their second signing, Frankfurt legend set to leave the club, and more, 29th May 2018

There have been quite a few moves in the Bundesliga this week.

Anas Ali 29 May 2018

Following a few days' absence, the Bundesliga transfer roundup is back once again and we have some exciting news for you today. With the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup just around the corner, clubs have already started the securing the services of key players before the coveted tournament surges up their price tags.

As many as three transfers were confirmed yesterday, a list which includes Dortmund's second signing of the summer but we'll get to that soon enough.

Hannover sign Kevin Wimmer

From being identified as the replacement for Jan Vertonghen to becoming a fringe player at relegated Stoke City, Kevin Wimmer's downfall has been a sad one in the last couple of years.

However, that hasn't stopped Hannover 96 to try their luck with the former Koln defender, who has signed a season-long loan deal with Martin Kind's Hannover.

Die Roten have done very well after being promoted to the top flight last season, largely due to their defensive solidity. With both of their central defenders in the shape of Salif Sane and Waldemar Anton being linked with a move out of die Niedersachsen, a move for Kevin Wimmer would definitely add some depth into their defensive department.

Alex Meier set to leave Frankfurt after 14 years

Eintracht Frankfurt Celebrate winning The DFB Cup

Eintracht Frankfurt's very own "Fussballgott" - Alex Meier has confirmed that he won't be extending his expiring contract, meaning the veteran striker is set to leave the club this summer after joining them 13 years ago.

The former Hamburg striker has provided great service for Eintracht Frankfurt, over the years, scoring 137 goals in 379 matches in all competitions. However, the forward was ravaged by injuries in the past couple of seasons. In fact, Alex Meier's only appearance in the Bundesliga this season came against his former club Hamburg, earlier this month.

"Of course, we know that many of us would like to see Alex in Eintracht jersey for the next few years, but we have to say that we want to make a change here for younger athletes" - said sporting director Fredi Bobic. Meier should officially be adopted in early August at Supercup against Bayern Munich. In addition, he was also guaranteed a farewell match.

Viel Glück, Fussballgott!

Borussia Dortmund announce the signing of Marius Wolf

The Wolf has signed for Dortmund

It has been a rough couple of weeks for the Frankfurt fans it seems. Following the departure of Lukas Hradecky and Alex Meier, the club is now also set to lose the services of Marius Wolf, who has signed a deal with Borussia Dortmund. The former Hannover attacker has signed a five-year contract with the Ruhr giants.

After joining Frankfurt in a loan deal, earlier this year, Marius Wolf emerged as one of the key players for Eintracht in the second half of the season. The 23-year-old has played a key role in SGE's success under Niko Kovac this campaign, scoring five goals whilst chipping in with nine assists.

Highly known for his pace and aggression in the final third, Marius Wolf will make a great addition to Borussia Dortmund. His direct movements coupled with his never to say die attitude could bring an extra dimension into Dortmund's revered attack next season.

"Marius Wolf is a player with a lot of developmental potential and great perspectives," commented Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc. "The combination of his sporting abilities and his excellent mentality makes him a perfect player for Borussia Dortmund."

It would be interesting to see what he can offer to the table for the black and yellows next season!