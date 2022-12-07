Burgos vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2022

Burgos and Eibar go head-to-head at the Estadio El Plantío in round 19 of the Spanish La Liga 2 on Thursday.

Los Armeros are on a blistering run of five consecutive wins over the home side and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Burgos continued to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the La Liga 2 table as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Ponferradina on Monday.

They are currently unbeaten in four straight matches, claiming one draw and three wins, including a penalty shoot-out victory over Recreativo de Huelva in the Copa del Rey on November 13.

With 34 points from 18 games, Burgos are currently second in the league table, one point off first-placed Las Palmas.

SD Eibar @SDEibar



Zorionak



𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐀 𝐄𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐑 parte hartu zenuten armagin guztioi.



AUPA EIBAR! ⚔️ GORA EIBAR!



⚔️ Álvaro Tejero 𝐌𝐕𝐏 𝐃𝐄𝐋 𝐌𝐄𝐒Zorionak @AnsolaUnai eibarko kamisetaren eta bi sarreren irabazlea zara, zurekin jarriko gara kontaktuan.𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐀 𝐄𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐑 parte hartu zenuten armagin guztioi.AUPA EIBAR! ⚔️ GORA EIBAR! #BetiArmaginak ⚔️ Álvaro Tejero 𝐌𝐕𝐏 𝐃𝐄𝐋 𝐌𝐄𝐒 🔥❗️Zorionak @AnsolaUnai eibarko kamisetaren eta bi sarreren irabazlea zara, zurekin jarriko gara kontaktuan.𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐀 𝐄𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐑 parte hartu zenuten armagin guztioi.🔵🔴AUPA EIBAR! ⚔️ GORA EIBAR!#BetiArmaginak⚔️ https://t.co/GGzyR7cBUt

Meanwhile, Eibar returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off a dogged Huesca side 2-1 on home turf.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Cartagena on November 27 which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 30 points from 18 games, Eibar are currently sixth in the La Liga 2 table, two points above seventh-placed Granada just outside the playoff spots.

Burgos vs Eibar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Eibar have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from the last seven meetings between the sides since October 2001.

The spoils have been shared just once, with that match coming in February 2002, when both sides settled for a goalless draw.

Burgos are unbeaten in their last four matches, claiming three wins and one draw since November’s 1-0 loss to Tenerife.

Eibar are unbeaten in seven of their last eight outings across all competitions, claiming four wins and three draws since October.

Burgos vs Eibar Prediction

While Eibar will look to extend their impressive run in this fixture, Burgos have enjoyed a stellar campaign in the second tier and head into the weekend in solid form. We predict an action-packed contest with the home side claiming all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Burgos 2-1 Eibar

Burgos vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burgos

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Burgos’ last eight matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the sides)

