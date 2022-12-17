Burgos vs Huesca Prediction and Betting Tips | December 18th 2022

Burgos will host Huesca at the Municipal El Plantio on Sunday in another round of the Segunda Division campaign.

The home side have performed well this season but have hit a rough patch of late, although they remain alive in the race for La Liga promotion. They were beaten 1-0 by Granada in their last league outing, falling behind just before the interval and failing to find their way back into the game.

Burgos sit fourth in the league table with 34 points from 20 games. They are just two points behind Eibar at the top of the table and could leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Huesca have had mixed results this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the league table with the midpoint of the season fast approaching. They were beaten 3-0 by a clinical Real Zaragoza outfit last time out and could have no complaints after an overall sub-par performance.

The visitors have picked up 27 points from 20 games this season and currently sit 13th in the league table. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Burgos vs Huesca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just two meetings between Burgos and Huesca, with both sides winning a game apiece.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

The visitors have conceded 17 league goals this season, the second-fewest of all the teams in the bottom half of the Segunda Division standings.

Burgos have the best defensive record in the Spanish second tier this season with a goal concession tally of just 10.

Huesca have picked up just six points on the road in the league this season. Only Ibiza have picked up fewer.

Burgos vs Huesca Prediction

Burgos are on a three-game losing streak after losing just one of their seven games prior. They are without a win in their last four home games and could struggle in this game.

Huesca have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions. They are on a run of five consecutive away defeats and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Burgos 2-1 Huesca

Burgos vs Huesca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burgos

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of Burgos' last four league outings)

