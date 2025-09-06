Burgos vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Burgos will invite Las Palmas to Estadio El Plantío in the Segunda Division on Sunday. Both teams have a win, a loss, and a draw from three league games thus far.

Blanquinegros got their campaign underway with a 5-1 home triumph over Cultural Leonesa, but are winless in their last two games. They suffered their first defeat of the league campaign last week as they lost 2-1 away to Andorra. Fer Niño scored the consolation goal in the 59th minute, with Florian Miguel picking up the assist.

The visitors were unbeaten in their first two games of the season, and after a 3-1 away win over Cordoba, they lost 1-0 at home to Malaga. They failed to score for the first time this season and will look to return to goal-scoring ways.

Burgos vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 16 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with five wins apiece for either side and six games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2022-23 Segunda Division campaign. The hosts were unbeaten in these meetings, recording an away win while the reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw.

The last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals. The visitors have failed to score in all four games.

Los Amarillos have won just one of their last four Segunda Division games, conceding one goal apiece in the last three.

The hosts have won just one of their last six league games while suffering three defeats.

Burgos vs Las Palmas Prediction

Blanquinegros are winless in their last two league games, scoring just one goal, and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just two of their last 11 league games, with both wins registered at home. They have won two of their last three meetings against the visitors, though both wins have been registered on their travels.

Canarias have conceded one goal apiece in their three league games this season and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten in their last five away games in the Segunda Division, recording four wins.

The last four meetings between the two teams at Sunday's venue have ended in draws, and considering their current form, another stalemate seems likely.

Prediction: Burgos 1-1 Las Palmas

Burgos vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More