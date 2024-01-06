Burgos vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Mallorca will be looking to pick up their first win in 2024 when they visit the Municipal El Plantio to take on Burgos in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Sunday.

Javier Aguirre’s men kicked off the year with a narrow defeat at the hands of Real Madrid and will be looking to bounce back this weekend.

Burgos were involved in a share of the spoils in their final game of 2023 as they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Espanyol at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat.

With that result, Bolo’s side have now gone eight consecutive matches without defeat across all competitions, a run which has seen them rise to 11th place in the La Liga 2 table.

Burgos now return to action in the Copa del Rey, where they kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Hercules on November 2, five weeks before edging out 3-1 in the second round.

Elsewhere, Mallorca were denied a dream start to the new year as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Real Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday.

Prior to that, Aguirre’s men were on a five-match unbeaten run in the league, claiming two wins and three draws since late November.

Mallorca, who are currently 14th in the La Liga table, now turn their sights to the Copa del Rey, where they have brushed aside Borio and Valle de Egues while scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Burgos vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Burgos and Mallorca, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on the front foot.

Bolo’s men are on an eight-match unbeaten run, claiming four wins and four draws since a 2-0 defeat against Eldense on November 5.

Mallorca have won just one of their last five away matches across all competitions while losing three and picking up one draw since November.

Burgos are unbeaten at home this season, claiming six wins and four draws in their 10 matches at the Municipal El Plantio.

Burgos vs Mallorca Prediction

Despite the defeat, Mallorca will take pride in their resilient display against Real Madrid and will look to build on that performance. Burgos have been tough to crack on home turf this season, but we fancy the visitors scraping a narrow victory this weekend.

Prediction: Burgos 0-1 Mallorca

Burgos vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Mallorca’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the visitors' last eight outings)