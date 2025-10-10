Burgos vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Burgos will welcome Real Valladolid to Estadio El Plantío in the Segunda Division on Sunday. Both teams have three wins from eight league games and are separated by just goal difference in the league standings.

Ad

The hosts met Huesca in their previous outing and suffered a 2-1 away loss, ending their unbeaten streak after four games. David González equalized from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute, but Samuel Ntamack scored a stoppage-time winner for Huesca.

Valladolid have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games. They met Mirandés in their previous outing and were held to a 1-1 draw, ending their losing streak after two games. They conceded in the first half, and Julien Ponceau pulled them level in the 75th minute.

Ad

Trending

Burgos vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met eight times across all competitions. Valladolid have the lead in the head-to-head record with four wins. The hosts are not far behind with three wins and one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in the 2023-24 campaign of the Segunda Division, and both teams registered home wins.

The hosts have conceded nine goals in eight league games while Pucelanos have scored nine goals.

Burgaleses have enjoyed an unbeaten home record this season, winning two of their four games.

Valladolid are winless in their last three games, failing to score in two.

Three of the eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Burgaleses have conceded one goal apiece in three of their four home games this season.

Ad

Burgos vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Blanquinegros have won three of their eight league games this season, with two of these victories coming at home. They are unbeaten at home against Valladolid, recording three wins while keeping two consecutive clean sheets.

Pucelanos have won just one of their last six league games, with that triumph registered at home. They have scored just one goal in their last three games and will look to improve upon that record.

Ad

Blanquinegros have an unbeaten home record in this fixture, and considering their home form this season, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Burgos 2-1 Real Valladolid

Burgos vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burgos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More