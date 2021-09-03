Burgos vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Burgos will host Real Valladolid at Estadio El Plantio on Sunday, with three points on the line on matchday four of the Segunda Division.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 loss to Eibar at the same ground last weekend. Jose Corpas scored the match-winning goal in the 76th minute to help the visitors secure all three points.

Real Valladolid picked up a 2-0 away victory over Lugo. Shon Weissman and Toni Villa scored in either half to give their side the win.

That victory helped Blanquivioletas / Albivioletas climb up to second place in the table with seven points picked up from three games. Burgos sit in 20th spot and have just one point to show for their efforts in three matches.

Burgos vs Real Valladolid Head-to-head

The two teams have clashed 10 times in the past, with Real Valladolid picking up six wins against Burgos' two victories. There have been two drawn games historically in this fixture.

They clashed in a pre-season friendly fixture in August 2014 when Real Valldolid picked up a 6-1 victory.

The visitors are one of three unbeaten sides in the league. Burgos returned to the segunda division after 19 years away and have drawn one and lost two of their first three games.

Burgos form guide: L-D-L

Burgos form guide: W-W-D

Burgos vs Real Valladolid Team News

Burgos

The hosts have no known injury or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Real Valladolid

Pablo Hervias (knee), Moctar Sidi El Hacen (cruciate ligament), Raul Carnero (knee), Joaquin Fernandez (hamstring) and Kike Perez (foot) have all been sidelined for this match.

Furthermore, Shon Weissman is suspended following his first-half red card shortly after scoring against Lugo.

Injuries: Pablo Hervias, Moctar Sidi El Hacen, Raul Carnero, Joaquin Fernandez, Kike Perez

Suspension: Shon Weissman

Burgos vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Burgos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alfonso Herrero (GK); Fran Garcia, Michel Zabaco, Aitor Cordoba, Alvaro Perez; Andy Rodriguez, Unai Udondo; Saul Berjon, Juanma Garcia, Pablo Valcarce; Alex Alegria

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Roberto Jimenez (GK); Javier Sanchez, Kiko Olivas, Jawad El Yamiq; Lucas Olaza, Ruben Alcaraz, Roque Mesa, Saidy Jenko; Toni Villa, Oscar Plano; Cristo Gonzalez

Burgos vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Burgos have found the going tough on their return to the second division and have shown a distinct lack of penetration in attack. Real Valladolid, by contrast, have been in fine form and are seeking an immediate return to the top-flight.

The difference in form between the two sides means the visitors are favorites to pick up all three points. Although Weissman's absence could hamper them in attack, they should do enough to win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Burgos 0-2 Real Valladolid

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Shardul Sant