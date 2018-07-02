Buriram Extend Lead, Bangkok Glass win 11 Goal Thriller - Thai League Matchday 21

Port FC Captain David Rochela celebrates his goal in a win over Ubon UMT

Buriram United made a massive stride towards reclaiming their Thai League title with a vital comeback victory over second-placed Bangkok United at the Chang Arena. Goals from wing-backs Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri and Sasalak Haiprakhon were enough to see the side recover after Robson Fernandes opened the scoring for the visitors. They now sit on 50 points with 21 matches played, going four clear of their nearest rivals.

Port FC continued their charge towards the top of the table, pulling off a dreary one-goal victory away at relegation-threatened Ubon UMT in the absence of May's player of the month Sergio Suarez, to pull themselves within three points of a Champions League place. The side has now won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions, with their only recent defeat coming at the hands of bitter rivals Muangthong.

Muangthong themselves were unable to continue their winning run, slumping to a 2-1 home defeat against PT Prachuap amid difficult conditions at the SCG Stadium. Goals from Amorn Thammanarm and Jonatan Reis were enough for the Wasps to do the double over their opponents, who lose vital ground to Port in the race for the AFC Champions League.

At the other end of the table, Pattaya United scrape closer to safety with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over bottom club Air Force, with Sukhothai taking their place in the relegation zone after playing out a 1-1 draw at home to Nakhon Ratchasima.

Bangkok Glass beat Chonburi 7-4 in this season's highest scoring game

Bangkok Glass, who are also frantically fighting for their safety, picked up a vital three points in an 11-goal thriller on Sunday. The league's highest-scoring game of this season saw seven different names on the scoresheet, including a hattrick for Costa Rican striker Ariel Rodriguez upon his return to the home side.

Elsewhere, Suphanburi managed to beat Siam Navy 3-1 courtesy of a brace from new loan signing Cleiton Silva, while Ratchaburi conceded four goals for a second consecutive home game as they slumped to a defeat against Chiang Rai United.