Buriram Further Extend Lead atop Thai League Table

Gian C FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 32 // 15 Jul 2018, 12:07 IST

2017 Thai League Champions Buriram United took another big step towards defending their title with a 2-1 home victory over Ubon UMT. Despite an early scare from the visitors, Bozidar Bandovic's side hit back to register their fourth consecutive victory, taking the Montenegrin coach's record to 34 wins from 40 games in charge at the Thunder Castle.

That result piled the pressure on Bangkok United, whose recent woes continued as they played out a 0-0 draw with Prachuap. After being dumped out of the League Cup by Ranong United in midweek, having already been eliminated from the FA cup, they are now staring down a 9-point abyss between themselves and the seemingly uncatchable defending champions.

Coach Bozidar Bandovic has won 34 of his 40 league games as Buriram coach during his second spell at the club

Chainat Hornbill were unable to build on the impressive run that has seen them climb to eigth place in the Thai League table, when they were beaten by a single goal against Chiang Rai United.

Sukhothai FC found themselves free of the relegation zone last weekend, and looked to put more distance between themselves and the drop with a home game against struggling Navy. Despite racing to a two-goal lead courtesy of Sansern Limwattana and captain John Baggio. However, they were once again unable to hold on to their lead, as the visitors scored two goals, the second of which came late into stoppage time.

The Fire Bats continue to hover only a single point above the relegation zone, while Navy's seven-point deficit suddenly looks a more manageable prospect after the form shown since the appointment of former Khon Kaen and Buriram United B coach Ljubomir Ristovski.

Former Buriram United B coach Ljubomir Ristovski is looking to mastermind an unlikely escape with Siam Navy

With both Bangkok Glass and Police Tero set to play, Sukhothai could soon find themselves in the red once again when they take on Pattaya United and Suphanburi respectively.

Elsewhere, Ratchaburi and Chonburi played out a 1-1 draw at the Mitr Phol stadium, with the visitors equalizing after the inform Matheus Alves opened the scoring.