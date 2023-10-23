Buriram United vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2023

Buriram United will invite Melbourne City to the Chang Arena in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts began their campaign with a 4-1 home win over Zhejiang last month but failed to continue that form in the second game, suffering a 1-0 away loss at Ventforet Kofu earlier this month.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign and returned to winning ways last time around after playing out a goalless draw in their campaign opener against Ventforet. First-half goals from Aziz Behich and Max Caputo in their previous outing helped them record a 2-1 away triumph over Zhejiang.

Both teams went winless in their first match following the international break. The hosts were held to a goalless draw by Chiangrai United in the Thai League 1 while the visitors suffered a 2-1 loss in their A-League campaign opener against Western United.

Buriram United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time, though they have met against teams from Australia and Thailand respectively.

The hosts have met an Australian team just once, defeating Brisbane Roar 3-0 in the Champions League qualifiers in 2013.

Melbourne City met a Thai team for the first time last season, playing draws in their two group-stage meetings against BG Pathum United.

Buriram United have outscored the visitors 4-2 in two group-stage games thus far, while the visitors have the better defensive record, conceding just once, one fewer than the hosts.

The hosts are winless in their last three games in all competitions, though they have drawn two games in a row. They have suffered just one defeat in their last nine games in all competitions.

Buriram United vs Melbourne City Prediction

Thunder Castle are unbeaten in their last four home games, recording three wins. They have suffered just two defeats in their last eight home games in the Champions League.

They head into the match with a full-strength squad and Ramil Sheydayev, who missed the league game after a lengthy trip back from the international break, should start here.

City have just one win in their last four games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in the AFC Champions League since making their debut last season, with four wins and draws apiece in eight games.

They are unbeaten in their last seven away games in all competitions, recording four wins. Mathew Leckie and Andrew Nabbout are confirmed absentees for them while goalkeeper James Nieuwenhuizen is also sidelined through a hamstring issue.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their records in the competition thus far, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Buriram United 1-1 Melbourne City

Buriram United vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Tolgay Arslan to score or assist any time - Yes