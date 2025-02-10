Buriram United vs Ulsan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

Buriram United and Ulsan HD will battle for three points in an AFC Champions League Elite fixture on Wednesday (February 12th). The game will be played at Chang Arena.

The home side will be looking to build on the 1-0 victory they registered over Kuala Lumpur City at the same venue in the ASEAN Club Championship last week. Lucas Crispim broke the deadlock in the 37th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ulsan, meanwhile, saw off Lokomotiv Moscow with a 1-0 victory in a club friendly a fortnight ago. Yeon Jae-seok scored the match-winner in the 89th minute.

Trending

The Tigers will shift their focus to competitive action in the AFC Champions League, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Shanghai Shenhua in December 2024. Buriram played out a goalless draw away to Lion City.

The draw saw them climb to eighth spot in the standings, having garnered eight points from six games. Ulsan are 11th on three points.

Buriram United vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Buriram have lost just one of their last seven games (five wins).

Ulsan's last five competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Buriram's last seven games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Five of Ulsan's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Ulsan's last nine games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Buriram United vs Ulsan Prediction

Buriram United occupy the final qualification spot in the table and hold just a one-point lead over ninth-placed Shanghai Shenhua. They have little margin for error and will be aiming for maximum points to boost their chances of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Ulsan lost their first five games of the tournament, leaving them at the foot of the standings. However, they won their most recent game against Shenhua to keep them in the running for qualification. Anything other than a win here would see the Koreans eliminated from the tournament.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Buriram United 2-1 Ulsan

Buriram United vs Ulsan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Buriram United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback