Burkina Faso vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Burkina Faso and Algeria will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Marrakesh, Morocco on Tuesday.

Burkina Faso come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Niger on Thursday. Lassina Traore and Mohamed Konate scored late goals to give the Stallions all three points.

Algeria ran riot in an 8-0 whitewash of 10-man Djibouti on the same day. Islam Slimani was the star of the show with four goals while Riyad Mahrez also got in on the act with a late strike.

The convincing victory helped the Desert Foxes climb to the summit of Group A on goal difference. Burkina Faso are just below them in second spot.

Burkina Faso vs Algeria Head-to-Head

This will be the 17th meeting between both teams and Algeria have a marginally better record with seven wins to their name. Burkina Faso were victorious on six occasions while three previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

The two sides last met in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier when a second-half strike from Bougherra Madjid gave Algeria a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Burkina Faso form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Algeria form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Burkina Faso vs Algeria Team News

Burkina Faso

Coach Kamou Malo called up 27 players for the qualifiers against Niger and Algeria.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Algeria

The African champions have a top-tier squad that includes the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Ismael Bennacer, Said Benrahma and Sofiane Feghoulli.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Burkina Faso vs Algeria Predicted XI

Burkina Faso Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Herve Koffi (GK); Somgogma Nikiema, Issoufou Dayo, Steeve Yago, Issa Kabore; Adama Guira, Ibrahim Toure; Eric Traore, Gustavo Sangare, Hassane Bande; Lassina Traore

Algeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rais M'Bolhi (GK); Ramy Bensebaini, Djameleddine Benlamri, Aissa Mandi, Mehdi Zeffane; Isamel Bennacer, Ramiz Zerrouki; Youcef Belaili, Islam Slimani, Riyad Mahrez; Baghdad Bounedjah

Burkina Faso vs Algeria Prediction

Burkina Faso have the ability to trouble the biggest sides in Africa on their day but the quality available to Algeria means that there should ostensibly be only one winner here.

The visitors are on a frightening run of form which has been backed by a potent attack. We are predicting a convincing victory for the African champions, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 1-3 Algeria

