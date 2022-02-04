Burkina Faso vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting tips | 5th February 2022

As we approach the conclusion of the 2021 AFCON campaign, Burkina Faso and Cameroon, the losing sides from the two semi-finals, go head-to-head in the third-placed playoff on Saturday.

The two sides met in the opening fixture of the competition, with Vincent Aboubakar scoring an eight-minute brace to secure a 2-1 comeback win for the hosts against Burkina Faso.

Both sides have secured third-placed finishes once in the continental competition, with the hosts in 1972 and Burkina Faso finishing third in 2017, the edition in which Cameroon went on to lift the trophy.

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 11 times across all competitions, with the Indomitable Lions winning five times while Burkina Faso have just one win to their name. Five games have ended in draws.

In the two meetings at the AFCON, Cameroon have one win while one game has ended in a draw.

Burkina Faso were the only team at the competition to find the back of the net in each one of their games, scoring one goal each.

Cameroon are the highest-scoring team at the tournament (11) and failed to score in just one game, against Egypt in the semi-final fixture.

The Stallions have failed to keep more than 50% possession in any of their games at the tournament while Cameroon have maintained more than 50% possession in all of their encounters.

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon Prediction

Burkina Faso had put in solid performances throughout the competition before their 3-1 loss to Senegal in the semi-finals. After conceding two goals in their campaign opener, they conceded just two goals in their next four games, keeping two clean sheets.

Cameroon enjoyed a prolific campaign on home soil, with Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi scoring six and five goals respectively to occupy first and second positions in the goalscoring charts.

Collins Fai and Martin Hongla are at the top of the assists charts, so the home side will fancy their chances of scoring at least a couple of goals here. Taking the form of both sides and their history into consideration, a win for the five-time champions is on the cards.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 1-2 Cameroon

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cameroon

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Cameroon have scored 11 goals in six games in the competition while Burkina Faso have scored in every game in the competition)

Tip 4: Vincent Aboubakar to score - Yes (He is the competition's top scorer and bagged a brace against Burkina Faso last month)

Tip 5: Burkina Faso to score in the first half - Yes (Five of their six goals in the competition have come before the halftime whistle)

Edited by Peter P