Burkina Faso vs Cape Verde prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Burkina Faso lock horns with Cape Verde at the Stade de Marrakech in their opening fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday.

The two teams have been drawn alongside Eswatini and Togo in Group B. With two spots available for automatic qualification, Burkina Faso and Cape Verde, who made it to the knockout stages at the AFCON 2019 finals, might finish as the top two sides in the group.

This will be the first game since the two friendly matches played by Burkina Faso in March, in which they failed to score a single goal. Cape Verde also played two friendlies in March, winning both of them and keeping a clean sheet in both.

Burkina Faso vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head

The two sides have met seven times across all competitions thus far and have been evenly matched in this fixture, with three wins for each side and one game ending in a draw.

They last met in the group stage of the 2021 AFCON in January, with Burkina Faso securing a 1-0 win.

Burkina Faso form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Cape Verde form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Burkina Faso vs Cape Verde Team News

Burkina Faso

The Stallions have called up 29 players for their two games against Cape Verde and Eswatini. There are no reported injuries for the Burkinabe in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cape Verde

Vozinha and Patrick Andrade were red-carded in their final game at the 2021 AFCON and have not been called up for the qualifiers. Twenty-five players have been included in the Blue Sharks squad by coach Bubista.

Kevin Pina was included in the initial squad but is yet to report to training and Cuca, who was not included in the initial squad, has been training with the team. It seems that Pina has been replaced due to an undisclosed reason.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kevin Pina

Suspended: None

Burkina Faso vs Cape Verde Predicted XIs

Burkina Faso (4-3-3): Herve Kouakou Koffi (GK); Steeve Yago, Soumaila Ouattara, Edmond Tapsoba, Abdoul Razack Guiebre; Gustavo Sangare, Ismahila Ouedraogo, Gustavo Sangare; Bertrand Traore, Dango Ouattara, Abou Ouattara

Cape Verde (4-4-2): Marcio da Rosa (GK); Stopira, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Jeffry Fortes, Steve Furtado; Jamiro Monteiro, Kenny Rocha, Cuca, Kenny Rocha; Djaniny Semedo, Julio Tavares

Burkina Faso vs Cape Verde Prediction

Both sides played out low-scoring games at the 2021 AFCON but endured contrasting outcomes in their friendly games in March. Burkina Faso failed to score in the two games, conceding eight goals while Cape Verde scored eight goals without conceding in the two games.

As this will be the first game for the two sides since March, we expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 1-1 Cape Verde

