Burkina Faso vs Central African Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2025

Burkina Faso face off with the Central African Republic on Wednesday for their second group fixture at the 2024 African Nations Championship. Ranked 63rd in the world, the Stallions began their campaign with a 2-0 loss to Tanzania on Saturday. Abdul Hamisi Suleiman fired them in front from the penalty spot in the added minutes of the opening stanza, before Mohamed Husseini doubled their advantage in the 71st minute.

Burkina Faso were the weaker side on the day, mustering only three shots on target to Tanzania's eight, and keeping only 39% possession. In what's their first appearance at the Championship since 2020, the West African side need to up the ante here to keep their chances of progression alive.

As for the Central African Republic, this fixture marks their opening game of the campaign. The minnows are making their tournament debut here as they step into uncharted territory. It's their first-ever participation in an international tournament, having failed to qualify for anything else until now.

Burkina Faso vs Central African Republic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only four clashes between the sides in the past, with Burkina Faso winning thrice and losing to the Central African Republic just once.

The rivals last met in October 2012.

For the first time, Burkina Faso and Central African Republic meet in a tournament finals. All their previous meetings had come in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 2-0 loss to Tanzania marked the first defeat for the Stallions this year. They'd won both their previous outings before that.

The Central African Republic have won just once from their last eight outings, albeit it came in their most recent one: Mauritania 1-2 Central African Republic (June 2025).

The Wild Beasts are ranked 134th in the world, whereas Burkina Faso are in 63rd position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Burkina Faso vs Central African Republic Prediction

Although they lost their first game in the championship, the Stallions are the stronger team on paper and we expect them to make a comeback here to earn all three points and keep their progression hopes alive.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 2-0 Central African Republic

Burkina Faso vs Central African Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burkina Faso to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

