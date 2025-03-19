Burkina Faso vs Djibouti Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st March 2024 

Djibouti face-off with Burkina Faso in neutral Morocco on Friday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking for their first win of the campaign. With a draw and three defeats, the Shoremen of the Red Sea are rock-bottom in the Group A table after collecting a mere point so far.

Ad

Their qualifiers began on a really sore note as Egypt crushed them 6-0 on matchday one, led by a splendid quadruple from Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Guinea-Bissau (1-0) and Sierra Leone (2-1) inflicted further damage upon them, before Djibouti finally managed to get their first point across the board by holding Ethiopia to a 1-1 draw.

Ranked 191st in the world, the Shoremen of the Red Sea are running out of time to salvage their progression hopes. Meanwhile, Burkina Faso are up in third place in the group with five points, but have won just once: a 3-0 win against Ethiopia on matchday two.

Ad

Trending

The standings could've looked slightly better for the side had they not relinquished a two-goal cushion against Sierra Leone in their last qualifier. Dango Ouattara and Lassina Traore struck apiece in the first half to put them 2-0 up, but the visitors responded after the break through Augustus Kargbo and Amadou Bakayoko to peg Burkina Faso back.

Burkina Faso vs Djibouti Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the third clash between the sides in history; Burkina Faso have won both their previous meetings with Djibouti.

The Stallions won the first clash 4-0 on the road before a 2-0 victory on home turf (both coming in October 2021 in FIFA World Cup qualifiers).

After going five games unbeaten, Burkina Faso have lost their last two: 1-0 vs Senegal and 3-0 vs Malawi (both coming in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers).

Burkina Faso are ranked 66th in the world while Djibouti are 125 places adrift of them, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Ad

Burkina Faso vs Djibouti Prediction

The Stallions are the stronger side on paper and come into this match as the favorites despite losing their last two official games.

Djibouti have looked fragile in defense and offered little in these qualifiers, failing to win any of their games so far. It should be a comfortable win for Bukina Faso.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 2-0 Djibouti

Burkina Faso vs Djibouti Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burkina Faso to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback