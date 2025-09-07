Burkina Faso vs Egypt Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Burkina Faso will welcome Egypt to Stade du 4 Août in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. The visitors are assured of a top-two finish in the Group A standings, while Les Étalons are also in contention to book a direct spot in the main event.
The hosts met Djibouti in their previous outing and recorded a comfortable 6-0 away win. Edmond Tapsoba bagged a first-half brace while Dango Ouattara, who missed from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, scored twice after the break.
The Pharaohs made it three wins in a row last week, recording a 2-0 home triumph over Ethiopia. They were awarded two penalties in the first half, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush scoring four minutes apart.
Burkina Faso vs Egypt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have locked horns eight times in all competitions. The visitors have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording six wins.
- They last met in the World Cup qualifiers in June last year, and the Pharaohs registered a 2-1 home win.
- Four of the eight meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.
- The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in the World Cup qualifiers in 2025, scoring 12 goals in three games.
- Les Étalons are unbeaten at home in the World Cup qualifiers since 2012. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in their last four home games in the qualifiers.
- The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run on their travels in the qualifiers since 2017.
- The hosts have scored one goal apiece in three of their last five meetings against the Pharaohs and have failed to score in the other two.
Burkina Faso vs Egypt Prediction
The Stallions have suffered just one loss across all competitions in 2025, with that defeat registered against Tunisia in June. They have won their three competitive games this year, conceding just twice, and will look to build on that form. Four of their last five home games in the qualifiers have ended in draws.
The Pharaohs have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the hosts, recording three consecutive wins, and will look to keep that run intact. They have won seven of their last nine World Cup qualifiers, scoring at least two goals in five games in that period.
The visitors have an impressive record in the World Cup qualifiers, and considering their unbeaten streak in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Burkina Faso 1-2 Egypt
Burkina Faso vs Egypt Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Egypt to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes