Burkina Faso vs Eswatini Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2023

Burkina Faso and Eswatini will battle for three points in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Morocco on Friday.

The 'hosts' have not been in action since falling to a 3-1 away defeat to Cape Verde in an AFCON qualifier in June. Bebe, Joao Paulo and Cle all found the back of the net to guide the Blue Sharks to victory.

Eswatini, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat against South Africa in the COSAFA Cup despite initially taking the lead. They broke the deadlock through Bongwa Matsebula but Tshegofatso's second-half brace helped Bafana Bafana claim maximum points.

The Sihlangu Semnikati will turn their attention back to the qualifiers, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat on home turf against Togo.

The defeat left them bottom of Group B, having garnered two points from five games. They have been eliminated from the qualifiers. Burkina Faso jointly lead the way at the summit on 10 points, making this fixture a dead rubber.

Burkina Faso vs Eswatini Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on three occasions in the past, with Burkina Faso winning all three previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2022 when Burkina Faso claimed a 3-1 comeback away win in the reverse fixture.

Four of Burkina Faso's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Eswatini have won just one of their last 10 games, losing four of the last five.

Each of the three head-to-head games produced at least three goals.

Burkina Faso's defeat to Cape Verde halted a run of five games without defeat (four wins).

Burkina Faso vs Eswatini Prediction

Burkina Faso's 100% winning record against Eswatini highlights the difference between the two sides. They enter the game as heavy favorites and will want to get back to winning ways following their loss to Cape Verde.

The Stallions have already booked their spot in Ivory Coast but a win here would guarantee them top spot in the group.

We are backing Hubert Velud's side to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 3-1 Eswatini

Burkina Faso vs Eswatini Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Burkina Faso to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Four of Burkina Faso's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends)

Tip 3 - Burkina Faso to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 2.5 goals