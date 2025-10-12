Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025   

Burkina Faso will welcome Ethiopia to Stade du 4 Août in the FIFA World Cup qualification campaign on Sunday. We have come to the end of the qualifiers in the CAF zone, with both teams set to play their final game.

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia Preview

Burkina Faso defeated Sierra Leone 1-0 in the previous matchday to strengthen their second spot in Group A on 18 points. Egypt are leading the group with 23 points, and have qualified for the finals, as they boast an unassailable five-point lead. The hosts can no longer qualify directly but can still advance to the playoffs.

Les Étalons are certain of finishing second, as they are six points ahead of third-placed Sierra Leone. However, Burkina Faso will be eying full points in this match to boost their chances in the runners-up table. They currently sit in fifth place. Only the top four teams will qualify for the second-round play-offs.

Ethiopia are yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and it is not happening this time either, as they have been eliminated from the qualifiers. They recorded their second win of the qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau (1-0) in the previous matchday to take their tally to nine points. They sit in the fifth spot – one place above the floor.

The Walia Ibex are likely not planning to take their revenge as they head for Ouagadougou. In the reverse fixture, they suffered a 3-0 bashing at the hands of Burkina Faso. The visitors don’t seem to have the quality needed to upset the hosts, who are determined to reach the second round.

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burkina Faso have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Ethiopia.

Burkina Faso have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Burkina Faso have scored eight goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Ethiopia have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Burkina Faso have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Ethiopia have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Burkina Faso – W-D-W-L-L, Ethiopia – W-L-L-W-W.

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia Prediction

Burkina Faso are in high spirits and are in a better shape than the visitors. They will be eager to wrap up the qualifiers in a positive fashion.

Ethiopia could have used this final encounter to fine tune, but they did not qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Burkina Faso are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 3-1 Ethiopia

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Burkina Faso to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Burkina Faso to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ethiopia to score - Yes

