Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

With the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations entering its final round, Burkina Faso take on Ethiopia in Group A at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam on Monday.

The Stallions will look to book their place in the knockout stages after picking up their first win of the tournament against Cape Verde on Thursday, while Ethiopia remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Burkina Faso got their AFCON campaign up and running last Thursday as they claimed a slender 1-0 win over Cape Verde.

Hassane Bande came up trumps for the Stallions as he scored the only goal of the game in the 39th minute.

Burkina Faso currently sits second in Group A, three points behind host nation Cameroon, who have enjoyed a perfect start to the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia suffered a second straight group-stage defeat last time out when they were thrashed 4-1 by Cameroon.

Wubetu Abate’s men, who fell to a 1-0 defeat against Cape Verde in their opening game, now find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table.

While their chances of progressing into the knockout stages are almost certainly over, Ethiopia will now look to bow out on a high and pick up their first win at the tournament.

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Burkina Faso head into the game with two wins from their previous three encounters, while Ethiopia have won one.

Burkina Faso Form Guide: W-D-D-L-W

Ethiopia Form Guide: L-D-D-L-L

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia Team News

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns. Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba returned to the fold against Cape Verde after recovering from COVID-19 and should start at the heart of the defense once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Ethiopia

Yared Baye should return to action as he has now served his suspension after receiving his marching orders in the group opener. There are no injury worries in the Ethiopian squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia Predicted XI

Burkina Faso Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Herve Koffi; Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Steeve Yago, Issa Kabore; Adama Guira, Ibrahim Toure; Bertrand Traore, Gustavo Sanagre, Cyrille Bayala; Abdoul Tapsoba

Ethiopia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Teklemariam Shanko; Yared Baye, Aschalew Tamene, Mignot Debebe, Ramadan Yesuf; Mesoud Mohammed, Amanuel Yohannes, Surafel Dagnachew; Abubeker Nasser, Getaneh Kebede, Amanuel Gebremichael

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia Prediction

Burkina Faso kept their hopes of making it to the knockout stages alive with an impressive performance against Cape Verde. They head into the game in renewed confidence and we predict they will claim all three points against a floundering Ethiopian side.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 1-0 Ethiopia

