Burkina Faso vs Gabon Prediction and Betting tips | 23rd January 2022

Burkina Faso and Gabon square off in the first round of 16 fixture at 2021 AFCON on Sunday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Jan 22, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Preview

The knockout stage at the 2021 AFCON gets underway on Sunday, as Group A runners-up Burkina Faso face Group C runners-up Gabon at the Limbe Stadium.

Gabon remained unbeaten in their group stage fixtures as they kicked off their campaign with a win over Comoros and played consecutive draws against Ghana and Morocco.

Burkina Faso faced a loss in their opening fixture but a win over Cape Verde and a draw against Ethiopia helped them secure direct qualification to the round of 16.

𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟭𝟲: 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃. ✅𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧: 𝐊𝐎𝐬. ⏳Who’ll make it to the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 quarters? 🇬🇳✖️🇬🇲 ➡️ ❓🇨🇲✖️🇰🇲 ➡️ ❓🇪🇬✖️🇨🇮 ➡️ ❓🇲🇦✖️🇲🇼 ➡️ ❓🇧🇫✖️🇬🇦 ➡️ ❓🇳🇬✖️🇹🇳 ➡️ ❓🇸🇳✖️🇨🇻 ➡️ ❓🇲🇱✖️🇬🇶 ➡️ ❓𝘼𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙡𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙮 | @1xBet_Eng https://t.co/60bCYTiNcf

Burkina Faso vs Gabon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 20 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Gabon have the upper hand against their northern rivals and lead 8-5 in wins. Seven games in this fixture have ended in draws.
  • The two sides have met twice in previous AFCON tournaments, with both of these meetings coming in the group stage in the 2015 and 2017 editions.
  • Gabon recorded a 2-0 win in the 2015 edition while their game in 2017 ended in a 1-1 draw, as The Stallions finished third in that edition.
  • Gabon have scored just two goals in the knockout stage of the AFCON while Burkina Faso, the runners-up of the 2013 edition, have scored six times.
  • Burkina Faso have never scored more than twice in a game against the Panthers.

Burkina Faso vs Gabon Prediction

Burkina Faso and Gabon have enjoyed similar outings in the competition, scoring three and four goals respectively while they have conceded three goals each.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's absence has not stopped Gabon from making it into the knockout stage and it is not expected to keep them from having a solid outing here.

Premier objectif atteint, les panthères sortent de la poule de la mort avec maîtrise et confiance.La prochaine étape est un playoff... Oui oui, les playoff et là, ce sera vaincre ou mourir.Merci de nous donner espoir les gars. #AFCON2021 #AllezLesPanthères #Gabon https://t.co/t4rPYreU2N

Burkina Faso have also enjoyed a good outing in the competition so far but have kept less than 50% possession in all three of their group stage fixtures. They could struggle against their opponents in this match.

While we predict a low-scoring game, the encounter might likely be decided on penalties.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 1-1 Gabon (Gabon to win on penalties).

Burkina Faso vs Gabon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gabon (on penalties)

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Burkina Faso have scored in their last 11 games across all competitions; Gabon have found the back of the net in nine of their last 10 games across all competitions)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Game to go to extra-time: Yes

Edited by Peter P
