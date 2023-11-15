Burkina Faso vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th November 2023 

Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau lock horns at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco on Friday for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ranked 56th in the world, the Stallions are hoping to make their first appearance in the competition but come into the fixture on the back of a long winless run.

After starting the year with a narrow 1-0 win over Togo in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Burkina Faso went off the boil, alternating between a draw and a defeat. They've also failed to score in their last three international games.

Guinea-Bissau successfully navigated through the AFCON qualifiers after winning four times from six games and collecting 13 points to come second in Group A.

Last month, the Djurtus went down 1-0 to Guinea in a friendly, followed by a 1-1 stalemate with Gabon.

Head coach Baciro Candé has called up 23 players for this month's double-header against Burkina Faso and Djibouti, including key forward Mama Balde.

Celton Biai, Marciano and Carlos Mendes Gomes are the only three uncapped players in the squad and will be hoping to make their international debuts this month.

Burkina Faso vs Guinea-Bissau Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the third meeting between Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau.

Burkina Faso have beaten Guinea-Bissau in both their previous clashes: a 2-0 win in January 2017 in the Africa Cup of Nations followed by another 2-0 victory in March 2018 in a friendly.

In five official games this year, Guinea-Bissau have won thrice and lost twice.

Burkina Faso have failed to win their last five games, drawing thrice and losing twice.

Burkina Faso have failed to score in their last three international games.

All three of Guinea-Bissau's wins this year have been by a one-goal margin: 1-0 vs Nigeria, 1-0 vs Sao Tome and Principe, and 2-1 vs Sierra Leone.

Burkina Faso vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction

Burkina Faso are the stronger team on paper, led by top-notch attackers such as Bertrand Traore and Edmond Tapsoba. Dango Ouattara is another player capable of causing tremendous damage if given the time and space.

Guinea-Bissau could approach the game with a defensive mindset, but it may not be enough to hold off the Stallions for too long.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 2-1 Guinea-Bissau

Burkina Faso vs Guinea-Bissau Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burkina Faso to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes