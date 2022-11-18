Burkina Faso vs Ivory Coast Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022 

Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast will go head-to-head in a friendly at the Stade de Marrakech on Saturday (November 19).

The Elephants are unbeaten in nine games against B men and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Burkina Faso picked up a second straight friendly win last time out when they saw off Comoros 2-1 on September 27. They have now won their last four games across competitions, stretching back to a 3-0 defeat toBelgium on March 29.

This run has seen Burkina Faso seated atop Group B of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after claiming six points from a possible six.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast maintained their fine run of results, as they claimed a comfortable 4-0 win over Burundi in a friendly on Wednesday. The Elephants are now unbeaten in five games, claiming four wins and a draw since a 3-0 loss against England in March.

Ivory Coast top Group H of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, claiming four points from two games.

Burkina Faso vs Ivory Coast Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Ivory Coast have been dominant in this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 17 meetings.

Burkina Faso have managed just one win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Ivory Coast are on a run of three wins and are unbeaten in their last five games, claiming four wins and a draw.

Burkina Faso have won their last four games across competitions, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 3-0 friendly loss against Belgium in March.

Burkina Faso vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, Ivory Coast head into the weekend as firm favourites to come away victorious. While Burkina Faso could put up a fight, the Elephants possess the firepower needed to get the job done. An exciting contest with Ivory Coast claiming a win should ensue.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 1-2 Ivory Coast

Burkina Faso vs Ivory Coast Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ivory Coast

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Ivory Coast are without a clean sheet in five of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Ivory Coast’s last seven games.)

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes