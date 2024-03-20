Burkina Faso vs Libya Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024 

Burkina Faso will square off against Libya in an international friendly on Friday.

The Burkinabe have not been in action since falling to a 2-1 defeat to Mali in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 in January 2023.

Edmond Tapsoba's third-minute own goal put the Malians ahead while Lassine Sinayoko gave them a two-goal lead two minutes into the second half. Bertrand Traore halved the deficit in the 57th minute but they were unable to complete the comeback.

Libya, meanwhile, claimed a 3-1 victory over Kuwait in a friendly in January 2024. Omar Al Khouja scored a first-half brace while Hamad Al-Harbi halved the deficit in the 75th minute. Ahmed Saleh made sure of the victory in the 90th minute.

The Mediterranean Knights have another friendly lined up against Togo next week before returning to competitive action in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. Burkina Faso face Niger in a friendly before traveling to take on Egypt in the World Cup qualifiers in June.

Burkina Faso vs Libya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Burkina Faso lead 3-1.

Their most recent clash came in September 2019 when Burkina Faso claimed a 3-1 win.

Libya are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak, winning six games in this run.

Four of Burkina Faso's last six games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Libya form guide: W-W-W-D-W Burkina Faso form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Burkina Faso form guide: Five of Burkina Faso's last five friendlies have witnessed goals at both ends and produced over 2.5 goals.

Burkina Faso are ranked 61st in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Libya are 120th.

Burkina Faso vs Libya Prediction

Burkina Faso had a sub-par outing at AFCON 2023 and will hope to put that behind them when they face Egypt in a crucial top-of-the-table World Cup qualifier in June.

Libya have slowly built confidence and have not lost a game since June 2023. Their current 10-game unbeaten run includes a draw with heavyweights Cameroon which leaves them joint-level on points at the summit of their World Cup qualification group.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 1-1 Libya

Burkina Faso vs Libya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals