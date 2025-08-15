Burkina Faso vs Madagascar Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

Madagascar make one last effort to reach the knockout stages of the 2024 African Nations Championship as they take on Burkina Faso in their last Group B fixture. With four points in three games, the Barea are currently in third place, behind Mauritania by three points and leaders Tanzania by nine.
While the Taifa Stars cannot be caught, the Lions of Chinguetti can be, that is, if Madagascar simply win their game. Mauritania have played their fourth and last group match, but the goal difference between them and Madagascar is the same at +1.
If the island nation win their match, the teams will finish level on points, but Madagascar will progress due to their better goal difference. Bronze winners in the last edition of the Championship, the Barea are hoping to reach the last eight again.
Burkina Faso could bow out by causing an upset here, as the Stallions are out of the race for the knockout stages. Following a 2-0 opening-day loss to Tanzania, they beat the Central African Republic 4-2 to get their campaign up and running, but their joy was short-lived as Mauritania beat them 1-0 on matchday three.
That proved to be the straw that broke Burkina's back as the West African side were officially eliminated from the tournament. For the fourth time in a row, the Stallions failed to get beyond the group stages of the African Nations Championship.
Burkina Faso vs Madagascar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be just the second match between the sides in history.
- Burkina Faso beat Madagascar 2-1 in their first official meeting on 12 October 2020 in a friendly.
- With their exit already confirmed, Burkina Faso have been knocked out in the group stages in every single appearance at the Championship: 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2024.
- Madagascar need to beat the Stallions to progress, regardless of the margin.
Burkina Faso vs Madagascar Prediction
The Barea need a win by hook or by crook to progress, and we predict they pull it off against a Burkina Faso side that have blown hot and cold at the Championship.
Prediction: Burkina Faso 0-1 Madagascar
Burkina Faso vs Madagascar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Madagascar to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No