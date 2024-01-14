Burkina Faso vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16th 2024

Burkina Faso will face Mauritania at the Stade de la Paix on Tuesday in the opening round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

After an impressive showing in the 2021 AFCON in which they finished fourth, the Stallions will return to the continental showpiece this week and will be looking to go even further this time around.

They beat DR Congo 2-1 in a friendly clash last time out, with Ibrahim Toure and Mohamed Konate getting on the scoresheet in the first half before their opponents scored a consolation goal in the second.

Mauritania, meanwhile, are set to make their third consecutive and third-ever appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations this week. They faced Tunisia at the Stade Hammadi Agrebi last weekend in a friendly clash between the two teams which ended goalless.

The Lions of Chinguetti are without a win in their previous six outings in the continental showpiece and will be desperate to pick up their first win this week.

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two teams. Burkina Faso have won five of their previous matchups while Mauritania have won just once. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in October last year which the Stallions won 2-1.

Burkina Faso are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Mauritania have failed to score any goals in six of their previous nine games in this fixture.

The Lions of Chinguetti were ranked 105th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 48 places behind their midweek opponents.

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania Prediction

Burkina Faso have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last six across all competitions. Historically, they have performed well in this fixture and will therefore fancy their chances ahead of their upcoming meeting with the Lions of Chinguetti.

Mauritania are on a run of back-to-back goalless draws and are without a win in their last four matches. The Stallions are in much better form ahead of Tuesday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 2-0 Mauritania

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burkina Faso to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last eight matchups)