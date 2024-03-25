Burkina Faso vs Niger Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2024

North African neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger meet in Berrechid, Morocco on Tuesday for an international friendly, as both sides look to recover from their last defeat.

Burkina Faso's losing run extended to three matches following their 2-1 loss to Libya in another friendly on Friday. Faisal Al Badri put the Mediterranean Knights 1-0 up after 35 minutes into the kick-off, before Ousseni Bouda equalized for the Stallions just two minutes later.

Omar Al Khouja restored Libya's lead minutes after the hour mark as Burkina Faso couldn't claw their way back for a second time. They had come into the fixture on the back of consecutive losses at the 2023 African Cup of Nations, where Angola beat them 2-0 in their final group fixture, before Mali knocked them out in the round of 16 by inflicting a 2-1 loss.

Niger, though, failed to qualify for the cup yet again and have endured a tough start to 2024. Before their loss to Togo last week, the Menas were also beaten 1-0 by Senegal in a friendly game before the start of the 2023 AFCON tournament.

Burkina Faso vs Niger Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 clashes between the sides before, with Burkina Faso winning seven times over Niger and losing just once

Niger's only ever win over Burkina Faso came in March 1986, a 2-1 victory in the West African Nations Cup that year

Burkina Faso and Niger meet for the first time since November 2021, when the sides played out a 1-1 draw in a FIFA World Cup qualifier

Burkina Faso have lost their last three games and remain winless in their last four

Niger have lost both their games in 2024

Burkina Faso are 61st in the world rankings, whereas Niger are 128th

Burkina Faso vs Niger Prediction

Burkina Faso are the favorites on paper, given their incredible record against their neighbors. Sure, the Stallions are struggling right now, but they have enough firepower to see off Niger, ranked 67 places below them and not in good shape right now.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 2-1 Niger

Burkina Faso vs Niger Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burkina Faso

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

