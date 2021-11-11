Burkina Faso vs Niger prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Burkina Faso resume their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign on Friday against Niger at the Stade de Marrakech. The hosts will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the second round qualifiers as they square off against Group A leaders Algeria on Tuesday.

Niger have just one win to their name and suffered 6-1 and 4-0 defeats at the hands of Algeria in the qualifying fixtures last month. Burkina Faso recorded 4-0 and 2-0 wins over Djibouti last month and will be looking to make it three wins in a row here.

Burkina Faso vs Niger Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, though most of them have been friendly affairs. Les Étalons have the upper hand in this fixture with seven wins to their name.

Niger have just one win to their name, with that victory coming back in a friendly game in 1981. The spoils have been shared just once between the two sides.

They have met three times in World Cup qualifiers and all games have ended in a win for the hosts, who also managed to keep a clean sheet in all three of their games. They last crossed paths at Friday's venue in September, with the reverse fixture ending in a 2-0 win for Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso for guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Niger form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Burkina Faso vs Niger Team News

Burkina Faso

Kamou Malo has summoned 27 players for the two qualifying games this month. Bertrand Traoré, Babayouré Sawadogo and Mohamed Lamine Ouattara could not make the final list on account of injuries but the hosts still have a strong squad. There are no suspension concerns for the Burkinabe.

Injured: Bertrand Traoré, Babayouré Sawadogo, Mohamed Lamine Ouattara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Niger

A total of 28 players have been called up to the Ménas squad for the remaining two games of second round qualifying. All players have trained normally ahead of Friday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Burkina Faso vs Niger Predicted XI

Burkina Faso Predicted XI (4-3-3): Herve Koffi; Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Hermane Nikiéma, Abdoul Razak Seyni; Hassane Bande, Ismahila Ouedraogo, Saidou Simpore; Eric Traoré, Abdoul Tapsoba, Zakaria Sanogo

Niger Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kassaly Daouda; Djibrilla Ibrahim Mossi, Ousmane Diabate, Yacouba Diori Hamani, Mahamadou Souley; Mohamed Wonkoye, Amadou Sabo, Youssef Oumarou; Ali Mohamed, Daniel Sosah, Issa Djibrilla

Burkina Faso vs Niger Prediction

Burkina Faso have conceded just one goal in the second round qualifiers so far and have enjoyed a decent spell in front of goal. Niger have scored just twice and conceded 18 goals. Based on those stats, the two teams look mismatched on paper.

Burkina Faso have been in good form and a win here would pit them against Algeria for a final-day showdown to determine which team makes it into the next round. All things considered, a win for the hosts is the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 2-0 Niger

Edited by Peter P