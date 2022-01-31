Burkina Faso vs Senegal Prediction and Betting tips | 2nd February 2022

Senegal are on the verge of making it into the title-deciding fixture at the AFCON for the second time in a row but first need to overcome Burkina Faso in the semi-final fixture on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane and co. scored just once in the group stage but managed to score five in the knockout stage, easing past Cape Verde 2-0 in the round of 16 and beating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

Burkina Faso proved to be the surprise package of the competition as they overcame Gabon in the last 16 on penalties and secured a 1-0 win over Tunisia in the quarter-finals.

Burkina Faso vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between them, with Senegal having a narrow 3-2 lead in wins.

As many as seven games have ended in draws, including their last three games.

Senegal were the only side to keep a clean sheet in their group stage fixtures and have conceded just one goal in their five games in the competition so far.

The Lions of Teranga scored just one goal in the group stage fixtures but have scored five in two knockout stage games.

Burkina Faso have scored exactly one goal in each of their five games in the competition so far.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in the knockout stage of the competition, with the previous two encounters coming in the group stage, with one game ending in a win for Senegal and the other ending in a draw.

Burkina Faso and Senegal have not won the AFCON so far, with The Stallions finishing as the runners-up in 2013 while Senegal secured a second-placed finish in the 2002 and 2019 editions.

Burkina Faso vs Senegal Prediction

Burkina Faso have relied on narrow wins in the competition so far and have kept two clean sheets in five games. Senegal qualified for the knockout stage on the back of solid defensive performances and have found their scoring boots since.

Burkina Faso have maintained less than 50% possession in all of their five games so far, but giving away too much possession to Senegal might prove to be their undoing here.

Senegal have an advantage in terms of squad quality here and should be able to eke out a win over their eastern rivals.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 1-2 Senegal

Burkina Faso vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Senegal

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Sadio Mane to score or assist anytime - Yes (The Liverpool star has been in imposing form throughout the tournament, and especially in the knockout stages).

Edited by Peter P