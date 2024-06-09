Burkina Faso vs Sierra Leone prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone lock horns at the Stade du 26 Mars in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. Having lost their last four matches, the Stallions will head into the game looking to stop the rot and get their qualifying campaign back on track.

Burkina Faso were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday.

Before that, the Stallions kicked off their quest for a place in the World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Guinea-Bissau on November 17, four days before claiming a 3-0 win over Ethiopia.

Burkina Faso have lost their last four matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 defeat against Mali in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 in January.

Sierra Leone, on the other hand, picked up their first win in the qualifiers on Wednesday when they saw off Djibouti 2-1 at the Stade El Abdi.

Amidu Karim’s men were previously on a seven-game winless run and had picked up just one point from their opening two matches in Group A.

With four points from three games, Sierra Leone are currently fourth in the group standings, level on points with Monday’s hosts.

Burkina Faso vs Sierra Leone Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone, Karim’s side claiming a 1-0 victory when they first met in January 1996.

Burkina Faso have lost their last four matches across all competitions, conceding eight goals and scoring three since a 2-2 draw against Algeria on January 20.

Sierra Leone have won just two of their last 12 games in all competitions while losing seven and picking up three draws since September 2022.

Sierra Leone are winless in five of their last six competitive away matches, losing three and claiming three draws since November 2019.

Burkina Faso vs Sierra Leone Prediction

Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone are currently level on points after what has been a decent start to the qualifying campaign and they will both look to move into second place in the table.

However, the Stallions have named a solid squad and should come away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 2-1 Sierra Leone

Burkina Faso vs Sierra Leone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burkina Faso to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the Stallions’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Burkina Faso’s last six games)