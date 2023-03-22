Burkina Faso vs Togo Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th March 2023

Burkina Faso and Togo clash at the Stade de Marrakech in neutral Morocco on Friday for their first of two meetings in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

The Stallions are at the top of Group B with six points in two games so far, having beaten Cape Verde (2-0) and Eswatini (3-1). Since then, they have also won three friendlies in a row.

Hubert Velud's side will look to build on this momentum and extend their winning run further to start the 2023 calendar year on a good note. He has called up a decent squad too.

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa player Bertrand Traore is the biggest name in the squad, while Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba has also been included in the team.

In-form striker Dango Ouattara will hope to continue his hot scoring streak with Burkina Faso, having struck five times in 12 appearances so far.

Togo, meanwhile, are at the bottom of Group B with just a point in the bag. They drew 2-2 with Eswatini in their opening game but went down 2-0 to Cape Verde in the next.

Burkina Faso vs Togo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 previous clashes between the sides, with Burkina Faso and Togo each winning six times against each other.

Togo last beat Burkina Faso in May 2005 (1-0 in a friendly).

Burkina Faso have won their last three encounters with Togo, keeping a clean sheet in their last two.

This will be the first encounter between Burkina Faso and Togo since February 2013.

Togo are winless in their last six matches, drawing and losing thrice each.

Burkina Faso have won their last five games, scoring 10 goals.

Dango Ouattara has scored in both AFCON qualifying games for Burkina Faso so far, netting a total of three goals.

Burkina Faso vs Togo Prediction

Burkina Faso have been excellent in the qualifying campaign so far, winning both games and scoring five goals.

Togo, not seen at the AFCON tournament since 2017, have failed to impress once more and come into the game on a long winless run.

The Stallions should be able to prevail comfortably here.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 2-0 Togo

Burkina Faso vs Togo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burkina Faso

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

