Burkina Faso vs Tunisia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso and Tunisia will battle it out for a place in the semi-finals of the 2021 African Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Neither side has been fully impressive but one of them now stands a chance to advance into the last-four.

The Stallions have won twice in four games at AFCON so far. They edged out Gabon 7-6 on penalties in the Round 16.

TNC Football ⚽️ @TNC_Football

Burkina Faso 1-1 Gabon

B. Traore missed penalty 18’

B. Traore 28’

Guira (own goal) 90’

(AET - Burkina Faso win 7-6 on penalties) #AFCON2021 Round of 16 FT:Burkina Faso 1-1 GabonB. Traore missed penalty 18’B. Traore 28’Guira (own goal) 90’(AET - Burkina Faso win 7-6 on penalties) #AFCON2021 Round of 16 FT:🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 1-1 Gabon 🇬🇦❌ B. Traore missed penalty 18’⚽️ B. Traore 28’⚽️ Guira (own goal) 90’(AET - Burkina Faso win 7-6 on penalties) https://t.co/KLpDHVxlT4

Tunisia, who lost twice in the group stages, beat Nigeria, one of the tournament favorites, 1-0 in the last round and are now aiming for their second consecutive semi-final.

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Head-To-Head

Burkina Faso and Tunisia have clashed six times before, with the former winning on exactly half of those occasions.

Tunisia's sole victory over Burkina Faso came way back in 1995 when they secured a 3-0 friendly victory.

The sides also locked horns in the last-16 of the 2017 AFCON, with the Stallions progressing into the next round following a 2-0 victory.

Burkina Faso Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Tunisia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Team News

Burkina Faso

Although head coach Kamou Malo isn't likely to make too many changes to his side that overcame Gabon in the last round, Ismahila Ouédraogo could come into the XI.

Issoufou Dayo faces a race against time to be fit for the clash after succumbing to COVID-19. If he's unavailable, Soumaïla Ouattara will continue to deputize.

Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore will be hungry for more goals after scoring against Gabon on Sunday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad



NIGERIA ARE OUT OF THE AFCON! FT: Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia.NIGERIA ARE OUT OF THE AFCON! FT: Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia.NIGERIA ARE OUT OF THE AFCON! 🇳🇬❌ https://t.co/rUn40ybDya

Tunisia

Wahbi Khazri played only four minutes of their last-16 win over Nigeria and will be gunning to return to the side here.

Ali Maaloul and Ghailene Chaalali are also hoping for a start following COVID-enforced absences.

In further selection boost for manager Mondher Kebaier, Farouk Mustapha will return from a suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Predicted XI

Burkina Faso (4-2-3-1): Hervé Koffi (GK); Issa Kaboré, Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Steeve Yago; Dramane Nikièma, Adama Guira; Bertrand Traoré, Gustavo Sangaré, Hassane Bandé; Abdoul Tapsoba.

Tunisia (4-3-3): Bechir Ben Saïd (GK); Mohamed Dräger, Montassar Talbi, Bilel Ifa, Ali Maâloul; Ellyes Skhiri, Aïssa Laïdouni, Ghailene Chaalali; Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri, Youssef Msakni.

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Prediction

It's a clash of two erratic sides who haven't been fully convincing in the tournament, with both scrapping their way though the last round to reach here.

However, Tunisia have more experience in their squad which holds them in good stead.

Prediction: Burkina Faso 0-1 Tunisia

Edited by Manas Mitul