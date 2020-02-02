Burnley 0-0 Arsenal: 3 talking points from the goalless stalemate | Premier League 2019-20

Burnley and Arsenal shared the spoils at Turf Moor

In their final game before the winter mid-break, Arsenal travelled to Turf Moor to take on Sean Dyche's Burnley team. The Gunners came into this match having drawn their past two league games against Chelsea and Sheffield United, while the Clarets off the back of a memorable win at Old Trafford.

After a relatively competitive opening half, Burnley upped the pressure in the second half, coming close on several occasions. In the end, after several near misses, the game would end 0-0 with both teams ruing their poor finishing. The stalemate leaves the two sides level on 30 points at 10th and 11th in the league.

Here are three talking points from Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Burnley.

#3 Alexandre Lacazette ineffective again

The striker has now gone 15 hours and 40 minutes without a goal in the league.

A lot has been said about the recent performances of Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman has gone 9 games without a goal after the encounter against Burnley. In the opening 45 minutes, the 28-year-old offered minimal on the ball, whether that be through his link-up play or finishing.

Off the ball, he was stagnant in his runs and absent in the aerial duels. In the second half, the striker’s display didn’t improve, forcing Arteta to finally hook him off 88 minutes too late. What makes his performance even harder to swallow is the fact that Arteta forced Gabriel Martinelli to play on the right-wing instead of his normal left just so this attack could function.

Even worse, is that Arsenal’s top scorer has to play on the wing just to accommodate Lacazette. Nicolas Pepe didn’t even get on the pitch today, so you’ve got to wonder are the displays of Lacazette justifying all this rearranging?

