Burnley 0-0 Arsenal: 4 Hits and Flops from the game | Premier League 2019-20

It was a borefest

Burnley hosted Arsenal for the 25th matchday of the Premier League as the away side looked to close the gap to the top four after both Manchester United and Chelsea dropped points on Saturday.

In the first half of the game, Arsenal began really well and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a glorious opportunity to give Arsenal the lead early on. After that, the home side grew into the game and ended the first half on top.

In the second period, Burnley dominated Arsenal and they created the better opportunities. Jay Rodriguez missed an open goal for the hosts after the Burnley strikers missed numerous opportunities. The match, in the end, ended 0-0 and this was Arsenal's fourth consecutive draw in the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at the four hits and flops from the game.

4. Flop - Alexandre Lacazette

Another poor performance from Alexandre Lacazette

Another game, another miserable performance from Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette. Until now, the 28-year-old has scored just three Premier League goals and to be very honest, his inclusion in the first XI is hardly justified.

Against Burnley, he wasn't much of a threat; his passing accuracy was 72%, he had two shots on goal, with none of them on target. He has been playing as a striker for Arsenal and due to that, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had to fill in at left-wing but if performances like this continue, the French striker should either be dropped or shifted wide because he's evidently out of touch.

3. Hit - Dwight McNeil

Dwight McNeil troubled Hector Bellerin throughout the game

The 21-year-old left midfielder put in an absolute shift on Sunday against Arsenal and he was, quite clearly, the best attacker on the pitch. His crossing and passing on the day was absolute quality and it's surprising how he didn't get himself an assist.

Attacking wise, McNeil had a passing accuracy of 80%, he had three shots on goal and played five key passes, which was the most on the day by anyone. Defensively, the Englishman put in two tackles and made three clearances.

All in all, it was another impressive performance from someone who has been arguably Burnley's most consistent performer this season.

