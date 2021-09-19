Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points | EPL 2020-21

After their first win of the season last weekend vs Norwich, Arsenal rocked up at Turf Moor intending to capitalize on some rare momentum. In contrast, the hosts came into this one still looking for their first win of the campaign.

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a stupendous Martin Ødegaard freekick. This wonder strike would be the only goal in a tightly contested affair between two sides in desperate need of points. The 0-1 win catapults Arsenal into 12th place, six points off the top four, while the Clarets languish in the relegation zone.

Here are five talking points from Burnley 0-1 Arsenal.

#5 Takehiro Tomiyasu is the real deal

What do you call a player that wins 100% of his aerial duels, 100% of his ground duels, makes five clearances and blocks three crosses? Takehiro Tomiyasu. In successive weeks, the Japanese international has proved that he is perfectly suited to the physicality of English football.

Against the most physical team in the league, Tomiyasu passed his test with flying colours. He was physically dominant in the air and combative in all his duels, ensuring that chances were not conceded from his right-hand side. If he continues with this combative mentality, he will be a fine asset for Mikel Arteta.

#4 Burnley still winless

At the start of the season, Mike Riley encouraged referees to “let it flow” more this season thus encouraging the officials to be more lenient when awarding fouls. This has played into the hands of Burnley perfectly, as they have attempted 87 tackles and committed 41 fouls.

Against Arsenal, Sean Dyche’s men tried to continue that trend but to no avail due to Arsenal’s technical superiority and ability to control the game. Due to their inability to kick Arsenal off the pitch, the Clarets struggled to produce an alternative game plan, resulting in just three shots on target all game.

The 0-1 defeat leaves the Lancashire club 19th in the league with zero wins in five games. Sean Dyche signed a new four-year deal during the week and surely this wasn’t how he wanted to celebrate.

