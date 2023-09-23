Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as Erik ten Hag's men register hard-fought win | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United got back to winning ways on Saturday (September 23) when they beat newly-promoted Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor thanks to a clinical Bruno Fernandes strike.

The visitors made a strong start, with Marcus Rashford putting the ball just past the near post following a counter-attack inside two minutes. Not long after, Rashford's through ball to Bruno Fernandes saw the skipper force Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford into making a close-range save.

The Red Devils kept the pressure on the home side as they kept looking for the breakthrough. In the 25th minute, Sergio Reguilon's corner was headed home by Jonny Evans, only for it to be ruled out by VAR.

Erik ten Hag's men got the breakthrough on the stroke of halftime when Fernandes got on the end of a fantastic long ball from Evans and found the back of the net with the help of a sublime volley.

Both teams tried their best to find a goal in the second half but failed to create any proper chances on either end, with the match ending 1-0 in favour of the Premier League giants. On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

Andre Onana - 6/10

Andre Onana made some excellent saves in the first half and will be happy to have kept a clean sheet finally.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Diogo Dalot did not look very comfortable against Luca Koleosho but managed to hold his ground somehow. He tried his best to contribute at the opposite end of the pitch.

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

Victor Lindelof looked nervy when defending but had a relatively untroubled outing. Like Onana, will be happy with the clean sheet.

Jonny Evans - 7/10

Jonny Evans was the standout player in the defence, and he capped off his performance with the pass for the match-winning goal.

Sergio Reguilon - 6/10

Sergio Reguilon was solid defensively but didn't venture forward much. A relatively untroubled evening for the on-loan full-back.

Casemiro - 6/10

Casemiro had a tough time up against Josh Brownhill but showed a good work rate as usual to marshall the midfield and keep his defence well-guarded.

Scott McTominay - 5/10

It wasn't a performance to remember from Scott McTominay, who was poor on the ball and did not do any better off it.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Bruno Fernandes showed great work rate and drive to look for the breakthrough despite a frustrating first half. His efforts were rewarded with a well-taken goal just before halftime.

Hannibal Mejbri - 6/10

Hannibal Mejbri's energy and desire were noteworthy, but his final ball went missing.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Burnley players did well to ensure Marcus Rashford never grew into the game. He was well-marked throughout and not given any space to either pull the strings or have a pop at the goal.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

Rasmus Hojlund worked very hard without anything to show for it. While he did have some bright moments, he never came close to threatening the goal.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes

Raphael Varane - NA/10

Raphael Varane replaced Sergio Reguilon with 10 minutes left on the clock and didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Sofyan Amrabat - NA/10

Sofyan Amrabat replaced Jonny Evans in the 89th minute and didn't have time to make a meaningful contribution.