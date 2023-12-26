Burnley 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops as Reds move atop Premier League table with easy win | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool enjoyed a comfortable night at Turf Moor, dispatching Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League on Tuesday, December 26.

Relegation-threatened Burnley enjoyed a much-needed win last week, beating Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage. Vincent Kompany made a single change from the side with Mike Tresor replacing Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were coming off an exciting 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp opted to rotate the squad, making five changes.

The Reds enjoyed a completely dominant first half as Burnley barely put pressure on the visitors when they had possession. Liverpool took the lead early through Darwin Nunez in the sixth minute. The Uruguayan exchanged some lovely passes with Cody Gakpo before side-footing it home to make it 1-0.

The Merseysiders hit the woodwork once and had a goal disallowed for a foul by Nunez in the first half as they continued to apply pressure.

The second half was more of the same as Liverpool dominated possession. They had another goal disallowed due to offside by Salah. However, the hosts squandered a glorious chance to level the game, with substitute Johann Gudmundsson blazing over from close range.

Diogo Jota came off the bench for his first appearance in over a month and put the result to bed in the 90th minute. Luis Diaz's cheeky backheel found the Portugal forward in space in the box and he finished calmly to make it 2-0.

With the win, Liverpool moved to the top of the table, with Arsenal set to face West Ham United later this week. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - James Trafford

The Burnley goalkeeper was a silver lining in what was a difficult game for the Clarets. He produced a fantastic stop in the first half and finished the game with eight saves, keeping the final score respectable.

#4. Flop - Mohamed Salah

Salah had a relatively quiet game by his standards. The Egyptian attacker had bagged 12 goals in the Premier League coming into the game but on the night he did not look like adding to the tally. He managed just three shots all game (two on target) and lost possession nine times.

#3. Hit - Cody Gakpo

Gakpo put in a good shift against Burnley. He set up Darwin Nunez for the first goal and was unlucky to have his effort in the back of the net disallowed later in the first half. He finished the game with two chances created, three passes into the final third, and five dribbles before being subbed off after 67 minutes.

#2. Flop - Burnley setup

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany opted to sit his team in a low block and hope to grind out a point against Liverpool. However, their work came undone in just six minutes when Nunez scored the opener. They also had their chances to score in the second half but were wasteful.

#1. Hit - Diogo Jota

The Portugal winger enjoyed a memorable return from an injury he suffered a month ago in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City. After coming on in the 84th minute, he scored the second goal in the 90th minute. He beat a defender with a smart touch before nutmegging Trafford with his weaker left foot to put the game to bed.